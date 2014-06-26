Albania holds rates at record low: central bank

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday, saying that level would help inflation return to its 3 percent target.

“The Board thinks the gradual transmission of the previous cuts of the basic interest rate in the financial markets will create the suitable monetary conditions to secure a return of inflation to its target in the medium-term,” the bank said.

Albania cut its main rate by 25 basis points last month. The annual inflation rate in May was 1.6 percent.