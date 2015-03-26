Albanian MPs held after accusing official of plotting murder

TIRANA (Reuters) - Two Albanian MPs were arrested on Thursday after parliament voted to give a free hand to prosecutors, saying the lawmakers had falsely accused the speaker of the chamber of plotting to murder one of them and a colleague.

The NATO-member state has been gripped by the accusations leveled by ruling Socialist Party MP Tom Doshi and Mark Frroku of the allied Christian Democratic Party, with claims and counter-claims unfolding daily on TV and social media.

The speaker, Ilir Meta, has denied all wrongdoing and has said the allegations are politically motivated. “Doshi should see a psychiatrist about his hallucinations,” Meta said.

The opposition Democratic Party has been staging daily rallies seeking the resignation of Meta, whose king-maker party allied with the Socialist to oust the Democrats in June 2013 after ruling with the Democrats for the previous four years.

Doshi made the allegations about the plot publicly in early March in a video in which an alleged contract killer said he was hired to shoot him and an opposition MP, Mehill Fufi. The man, Durim Bami, has changed his story after threats, he said.

Doshi stuck to his side of the story even while police were in his house to arrest him and search the premises.

“I have said the truth about the Speaker of Parliament ordering my killing. They did not kill me, and now they are trying to jail me politically,” Doshi said on Facebook.

Lawyers confirmed the arrest of both MPs.

Both Doshi and Frroku say the charges of “false testimony” against them are a political ploy to protect Meta and keep the ruling coalition together. Both are wealthy businessmen who have been elected in what were earlier strongholds of the opposition Democrats.

The opposition Democrats backed the prosecutor’s plea, but walked away from the chamber before the vote, saying they did not want to be part of a “farce”.