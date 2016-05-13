FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albemarle exploring sale of unit worth $3 billion: Bbg
May 13, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Albemarle exploring sale of unit worth $3 billion: Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle Corp is exploring the sale of its surface-treatment division for about $3 billion, Bloomberg reported, according to people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1OoF3Lj)

The Chemetall unit is a global supplier of specialty chemicals used in surface treatment of metals and plastics.

A sale of the unit could help the company pay down the debt from its $6.2 billion acquisition of Rockwood Holdings Inc in 2015. Chemetall was a part of the deal.

Bank of America Corp has been hired to help consider strategic options for Chemetall, the people said.

Albemarle hasn’t made a final decision about whether to sell, and no formal auction is currently taking place, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

Albermarle was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

