October 8, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Alberta Ferretti poaches top fashion designer from rival D&G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion brand Alberta Ferretti has hired Lorenzo Serafini, the lead women’s wear designer at rival Dolce & Gabbana, to become creative director for its younger Philosophy line.

The move is part of an ongoing revamp at Italy’s Aeffe group, the company which owns Alberta Ferretti. In October last year, Aeffe hired eccentric U.S. designer Jeremy Scott for its Moschino brand.

Aeffe posted a first-half net profit of 0.15 million euros, from a loss of 3.7 million euros a year before, as cost cuts offset a slight dip in revenue to 121 million euros.

Serafini, who began his career at Roberto Cavalli, will present his first Philosophy collection for the pre-fall 2015-16 season and debut on the catwalk in February at Milan’s womenswear fashion shows, Aeffe said in a statement.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
