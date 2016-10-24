FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Alberta mulling legislated target for renewable electricity generation
#U.S.
October 24, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

Alberta mulling legislated target for renewable electricity generation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - The Alberta government is considering enshrining in law its target of generating 30 percent of the province's electricity from renewable sources by 2030, the Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, Shannon Phillips, said on Monday.

Her comments were made in response to an open letter released on Monday and signed by a dozen renewable energy companies, industry associations and think-tanks that urged Alberta to adopt a legislated clean energy target.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
