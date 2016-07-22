FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Suncor isolates pipeline leak at Alberta plant: regulator
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 22, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Suncor isolates pipeline leak at Alberta plant: regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Suncor Energy head office is pictured in Calgary, Alberta June 17, 2009.Todd Korol

(Reuters) - The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said on Friday a leak at a diluent pipeline at Suncor Energy Inc's base plant near Fort McMurray, Alberta has been shut and isolated.

Suncor estimates about 20 cubic meters of diluent was released from the pipeline, according to the AER. However, the energy regulator could not confirm the estimate.

The pipeline is used for transporting diluent from Suncor's base plant to its Firebag plant for blending with bitumen at its Firebag plant, AER said in an email.

Earlier on Friday, Suncor said it responded to a potential leak at its oil sands base plant in Alberta, Canada after it received a "notification from its leak detection system" at about 3 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

The cause of the leak remains unknown and there were no reported injuries, the regulator added.

The AER said the incident occurred approximately 26 kilometers (16.2 miles) north of Fort McMurray, adding that the release has been contained and the clean-up was underway.

There has been no impact to operations as a result of this incident, Suncor said in a separate email.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese, Harshith Aranya and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.