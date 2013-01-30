Alcatel-Lucent's credit facility raised to 2 billion euro

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said on Wednesday its credit facility underwritten by Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs has been raised to 2 billion euros from an initial 1.6 billion euros following strong investor demand.

“Alcatel-Lucent confirms that the proceeds will be used for the refinancing of certain existing indebtedness and for working capital and general corporate purposes,” the statement said.

Bankers had said last week that growing investor demand for riskier assets had allowed Alcatel-Lucent to increase the debt it planned to raise in a refinancing, giving a boost to its turnaround efforts.