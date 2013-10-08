FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande wants Alcatel job cuts limited in France
October 8, 2013 / 4:43 PM / 4 years ago

Hollande wants Alcatel job cuts limited in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande urged telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent on Tuesday to review restructuring plans to save as many jobs as possible in France.

“In the framework of the decisions to be taken, the restructuring plan, it should be examined how the job cuts can be limited as much as possible,” Hollande told reporters in the central town of Saint-Etienne, where he was promoting government efforts to cut unemployment.

Alcatel-Lucent earlier announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide, with 900 posts lost in France.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Mark John; editing by Astrid Wendlandt

