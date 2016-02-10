FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia holds 91 percent of Alcatel after second round of offer
#Technology News
February 10, 2016 / 9:39 AM / 2 years ago

Nokia holds 91 percent of Alcatel after second round of offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nokia headquarters is seen in Espoo, Finland, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lethikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms network equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Wednesday said it holds about 91 percent of the shares in France’s Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA following the second round of its 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) all-stock offer.

Nokia has already started to combine its operations with those of Alcatel after gaining control of it last month.

However, Nokia would need 95 percent of the shares to be able to squeeze out the remaining stake.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
