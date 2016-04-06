FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia plans to slash 1,300 jobs in Finland
April 6, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Nokia plans to slash 1,300 jobs in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nokia headquarters is seen in Espoo, Finland April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia is planning to cut about 1,300 jobs in its native Finland following its acquisition of France’s Alcatel-Lucent, the telecom network equipment maker said in a statement.

Nokia started its global job cutting program on Wednesday as it targets 900 million euros ($1.02 billion) of operating cost synergies from the Alcatel deal by 2018.

A spokesman of the company declined to give further information on how many positions Nokia was planning to cut in other countries or globally.

Nokia currently employs about 6,850 people in Finland and around 104,000 globally.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
