Alcatel CEO says Qualcomm deal may lead to others

PARIS (Reuters) - Alcatel Lucent’s ALUA.PA joint venture with Qualcomm (QCOM.O) could be the first of several deals aimed at boosting the French telecom-equipment maker’s footprint in fast-growing technologies, Alcatel’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Michel Combes added that, as with the Qualcomm deal, other partners - roughly three to five - could end up taking small stakes in Alcatel.

“We obviously intend to do the same with a few other names in the industry in the coming quarters in due course,” he said. “All those partners together might represent 5 pct of our capital structure.”