Alcatel CEO says Qualcomm deal may lead to others
July 30, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

Alcatel CEO says Qualcomm deal may lead to others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Qualcomm advertising logo at the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS (Reuters) - Alcatel Lucent’s ALUA.PA joint venture with Qualcomm (QCOM.O) could be the first of several deals aimed at boosting the French telecom-equipment maker’s footprint in fast-growing technologies, Alcatel’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Michel Combes added that, as with the Qualcomm deal, other partners - roughly three to five - could end up taking small stakes in Alcatel.

“We obviously intend to do the same with a few other names in the industry in the coming quarters in due course,” he said. “All those partners together might represent 5 pct of our capital structure.”

Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
