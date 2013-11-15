FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel-Lucent confirms cap hike timetable
#Technology News
November 15, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent confirms cap hike timetable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent is seen on the company site building in Rennes, western France, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent confirmed the subscription ratio and timetable of its planned capital increase on Friday, and said it would amount to 956.69 million euros ($1.29 billion).

The company confirmed that the subscription period would start on November 19 and end on November 29.

The loss-making telecom equipment maker earlier this month announced plans to raise 954.92 million euros from shareholders and $750 million from a high-yield bond to cut debt and drive what its chief executive has called a last-ditch effort to save the group.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
