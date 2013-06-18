Alcatel-Lucent revamp aims to cut 1 billion euros in costs: report

The logo of communications provider Alcatel-Lucent is seen in Paris, October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecommunications gear maker Alcatel-Lucent aims to cut a billion euros in costs and focus on the IP router business and mobile broadband as part of a strategic revamp to be unveiled by its new chief executive on Wednesday, French daily Les Echos reported.

The paper said without citing its sources that the impact on jobs would be minimal while the cost cuts would come from general and commercial expenses.

It also said that Alcatel-Lucent would aim to divest 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of assets in the next three years, without saying which ones.

Alcatel-Lucent’s incoming CEO Michel Combes will present his plan for the company on Wednesday.

Alcatel-Lucent declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7467 Euro)