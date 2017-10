The logo of Alcatel-Lucent is pictured at the entrance of its Paris headquarters December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS), India’s No. 3 mobile phone carrier by customers, said on Wednesday it would award a multi-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to Franco-American telecommunications equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA to manage its network.

Alcatel-Lucent currently operates a joint venture with Reliance Communications to manage the Indian carrier’s network.