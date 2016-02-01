Alcoa to appoint three new members to board

An Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee is seen in this April 8, 2014 file photograph. REUTERS/Wade Payne

(Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said it would appoint three new directors to its board, expanding its size to 15, as the company to prepares to split itself into two later this year.

Alcoa’s shares were down about 2 percent at $7.15 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading on Monday.

Alcoa plans to split its aircraft and car parts business and its aluminum smelting and refining operations into two independent companies.

Ulrich Schmidt, John Plant and Sean Mahoney will add valuable aerospace and automotive experience to the board, Alcoa said on Monday.

Schmidt is the former chief financial officer of aircraft parts maker Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N), while Plant is the former chief executive of TRW Automotive.

Mahoney currently serves on the boards of Delphi Automotive Plc, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc and Formula One Holdings.

The three directors will join the board on Feb. 5.

Alcoa said hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which disclosed a 6.4 percent stake in the company in November, would support the company’s slate of director nominees at Alcoa’s 2016 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Elliott, run by activist investor Paul Singer, is Alcoa’s second-biggest shareholder after investment manager Vanguard Group Inc, which had an 8.21 percent stake as of Sept. 30, according to Reuters data.

Up to Friday's close, Alcoa's stock had fallen about 26 percent since the beginning of the year, compared with a 5 percent decline in the S&P 500 index .SPX.