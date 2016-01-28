FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa wins Boeing supply agreement
January 28, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Alcoa wins Boeing supply agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An office building is shown in this view of the Alcoa Aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Wade Payne

(Reuters) - U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said on Thursday it will supply aerospace parts to Boeing Co (BA.N) under a new long-term agreement, the latest in a series of contract wins.

Shares of Alcoa were up 1.6 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company’s unit, Alcoa Forgings and Extrusions, will supply components for the 777X, Boeing’s newest commercial aircraft, the 737 MAX, which is scheduled for first delivery in 2017, and the 787 Dreamliner, the company said.

The unit will supply components for Boeing’s aircraft, including the wing, fuselage, and landing gear.

Alcoa has secured about $10 billion in aerospace contracts since the start of 2015, including the Boeing contracts.

Up to Wednesday’s close, Alcoa’s shares had fallen 29.5 percent this year.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
