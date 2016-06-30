FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa gets $470 million aluminum contract from Embraer aircraft
June 30, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Alcoa gets $470 million aluminum contract from Embraer aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Alcoa aluminum plant is seen in Alcoa, Tennessee, United States April 8, 2014.Wade Payne/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. metal company Alcoa Inc has won a long-term $470 million contract to provide aluminum sheet and plate for Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA's E2 model, which is scheduled to enter service in 2018, they said on Thursday.

Alcoa, which is to split in two in the second half of this year, has been focusing on more advanced aerospace and automotive products. In recent months, it has announced a deal to provide a light but tough aluminum alloy for Ford Motor Co's popular F-150 pickup and aerospace contracts including titanium seat track assemblies for Boeing Co.

Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
