FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa stock up on unexpected 1st-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 11, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 6 years ago

Alcoa stock up on unexpected 1st-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People leave the Alcoa Business Services Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in this February 13, 2007 file photograph. Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminum producer, reported a first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street forecasts as prices for aluminum rose in the early months of 2012. Alcoa shares rose 6 percent to $9.80 in post-market trading. REUTERS/Jason Cohn/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares in Alcoa Inc (AA.N) rose 7 percent on Wednesday, a day after the aluminum company posted a first-quarter profit instead of a loss Wall Street was expecting.

The late-Tuesday results from Alcoa, a Dow component company, helped lift stocks after five days of losses that had brought down the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index more than 4 percent.

Analyst Tony Rizzuto, of Dahlman Rose & Co, raised his full-year 2012 earnings estimate for Alcoa to 50 cents per share from 40 cents per share following Tuesday’s results.

Alcoa reported income from continuing operations of $94 million, or 9 cents per share, while analysts had expected a loss of 4 cents per share.

“We are encouraged by these results, but are remaining somewhat cautious with our estimates until we see a sustained follow-through in performance,” Rizzuto wrote in a research note.

“If productivity and operational gains can be maintained, we believe the market will begin to look more favorably at the shares,” he said of Alcoa stock, which has dropped over 50 percent since reaching a year-high of $18.19 in April last year.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alcoa shares were 7 percent higher at $9.96.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Steve James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.