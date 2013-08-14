FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa to curtail production in Brazil, close a line in U.S
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2013 / 6:09 PM / in 4 years

Alcoa to curtail production in Brazil, close a line in U.S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said on Wednesday it is temporarily cutting production at its aluminum smelters in Brazil, and will permanently shut down part of its operations in Massena, New York.

The changes, which should be complete by the end of September, are part of a review announced in May amid a tough market for aluminum.

Alcoa said it is temporarily stopping production at smelters in Brazil that have annual capacity of about 124,000 tonnes, and will permanently close a 40,000 tonne potline at its Massena East plant. Massena East’s current capacity is about 125,000 tonnes per year.

The company expects to take between $5 million and $10 million in after-tax restructuring charges in the third quarter, or about 1 cent a share, of which about half will be non-cash.

Alcoa said in May that it would review 460,000 tonnes, or about 11 percent, of its smelting capacity. In May it announced closures at its Baie-Comeau smelter in Quebec, and said it would delay the construction of a new potline there.

After the latest closures and curtailments, about 16 percent of its capacity will be sitting idle.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.