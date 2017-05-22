Italy suspends Veneto Banca bond repayment as rescue bid stalls
ROME Italy on Friday approved an emergency decree that will stop Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros of subordinated bonds due to mature next week.
DUBAI Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, has won a contact to build a new media free zone in the emirate.
Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar was awarded the build-operate-transfer contract for the project on Monday by the government-owned Media Zone Authority-Abu Dhabi, a statement said.
Known as twofour54 and currently hosting companies such as CNN and Sky News Arabia, the free zone will move from Abu Dhabi city to nearby Yas Island where the Formula One circuit is located.
The first phase of the new free zone is valued at 1 billion dirhams ($272.26 million), the statement said.
The initial gross floor area will be 95,000 square metres and expand over time to 300,000 square metres.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)
ROME Italy on Friday approved an emergency decree that will stop Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros of subordinated bonds due to mature next week.
SAO PAULO Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, on Friday won a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, after its bid of 823 million reais ($250 million)was approved by creditors, Raízen said in a securities filing.