Aldermore, Jimmy Choo eyes stock market listings: report

LONDON (Reuters) - The private equity owner of new British bank Aldermore has hired Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to prepare it for a listing that could value it at 800-900 million pounds ($1.33-1.5 billion), Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The newspaper, without citing sources, said that the listing by Aldermore’s owner Anacap would take place in the autumn.

A spokesman for Aldermore declined to comment on the Sunday Times report but said Aldermore was reviewing its capital markets strategy which could, amongst other strategies, include an initial public offering.

Credit Suisse declined to comment while Deutsche Bank was not immediately available to comment.

Aldermore, founded in 2009, has established itself as one of the more credible newcomers trying to challenge Britain’s established banks and potentially increase competition. It said it was seeking acquisitions to speed up its expansion last year.

It raised 40 million pounds in new capital in December to help it with its growth aspirations.

Separately, the Sunday Times also said that Labelux, the owner of Jimmy Choo, has held meetings with investment bankers in recent weeks to discuss floating a minority stake in the luxury shoe retailer that could value it at 1 billion pounds.

However, it cited sources close to Labelux as saying that the plans were at an early stage and could amount to nothing. Labelex was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)