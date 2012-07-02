FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Alec Baldwin weds Hilaria Thomas in NY
July 2, 2012 / 10:22 PM / 5 years ago

Actor Alec Baldwin weds Hilaria Thomas in NY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin, star of TV show “30 Rock,” married his fiancée, Hilaria Thomas, on Saturday in New York City, then posted a picture showing off his new wedding ring on Twitter.

Baldwin, 54, and yoga instructor Thomas, 28, announced their engagement back in April. The couple have been dating for over a year and have appeared together at numerous events.

“Hilaria Thomas and Alec Baldwin were married this evening at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City, sharing the occasion with family and friends inside the Cathedral and Alec warmly receiving congratulations from well-wishing fans on his way into the service,” Baldwin’s friend and spokesman, Matthew Hiltzik, said in a statement.

Award-winning actor Baldwin, who plays egotistical television executive Jack Donaghy on popular sitcom “30 Rock,” wore a Tom Ford suit while Thomas walked down the aisle in a dress by Amsale.

The actor was previously married to actress Kim Basinger for eight years, but their union ended in a bitter divorce in 2002. Their daughter, Ireland, was at her father’s wedding on Saturday.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
