Diagnostic company Alere to delay filing annual report

(Reuters) - Alere Inc (ALR.N) said it would delay filing its 2016 annual report, in the latest blow to the diagnostic company engaged in a legal battle with Abbott Laboratories over their deal.

Alere said on Wednesday it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report, which was also delayed.

The company's shares were down 2.9 percent at $37.19.

While the absolute dollar amounts are not concerning, the residual material weakness in controls creates additional uncertainty, BTIG analyst Dane Leone said.

"It is still concerning that this issue was not caught during the review and restatements last year," Leone added.

Alere said in a regulatory filing it was reviewing revenue recognition practices at its South Korean and Japanese units as well as related "inappropriate conduct" at its South Korea unit.

The company said it expects its 2016 annual report to show that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as of Dec. 31.

Any correction of misstatements is not expected to impact the total revenue, but would rather result in a timing shift of revenue between accounting periods, Alere said.

"This is not the headline Alere shareholders want to see given the current Abbott battle, but we would point out the fact that there is no 'bad revenue', this revision just relates to timing," Raymond James analyst Nicholas Jansen said.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in December moved to end its plan to buy Alere, a deal it struck in January 2016 for about $5.8 billion.

Alere is also being probed over its billing and foreign sales practices and in July recalled a device used to monitor levels of a widely used blood thinner.

The company said in November that the Medicare enrollment of one of its units had been revoked by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which said the unit had submitted claims for 211 dead patients.