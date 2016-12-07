Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery to terminate its proposed acquisition of Alere Inc (ALR.N), citing a "substantial loss" in the value of the diagnostics company.

Abbott agreed earlier this year to buy Alere for $5.8 billion, to gain access to its diagnostic tests performed at home and in doctors' offices and hospitals.

"Alere is no longer the company Abbott agreed to buy 10 months ago," said Scott Stoffel, divisional vice president of external communications, Abbott.

Since the agreement was announced in late January, Alere has faced multiple setbacks.

The relationship between the two companies began to cool after Alere failed to file financial statements and disclosed probes into billing and foreign sales practices.

In July, at the request of the U.S. health regulator, Alere recalled a device used to monitor levels of a widely used blood thinner because it was found to generate faulty results.

The following month, Alere filed a lawsuit accusing Abbott of dragging its feet on key antitrust submissions to sabotage the deal.

These developments are unprecedented and are not isolated incidents brought on by chance, Abbott said on Wednesday.

"This damage ... can only be the result of a systemic failure of internal controls, which combined with the lack of transparency, led us to filing this complaint," Stoffel said.

Shares of Abbott, which also agreed to pay $25 billion to acquire heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc (STJ.N) this year, were down about 1.5 pct at $37.85.

Alere's stock was down 0.4 percent at $39.69.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Shounak Dasgupta)