"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek suffers mild heart attack

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. television game show host Alex Trebek is recovering from a mild heart attack he suffered on Saturday, but is expected to recover in time to begin filming the next season of “Jeopardy!” in July, his studio said.

Trebek, 71, was admitted into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sony Television said in a statement.

“Trebek is in good spirits and is currently under observation and undergoing further testing,” the statement said.

“Jeopardy!,” a general knowledge quiz, is one of the longest-running game shows on U.S. television, entering its 29th season in July. Trebek was hospitalized for an earlier heart attack in 2007.