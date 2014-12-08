FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JH Partners sells part of stake in jewelry company Alex & Ani
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 8, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

JH Partners sells part of stake in jewelry company Alex & Ani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JH Partners has sold part of its ownership in jewelry company Alex & Ani, the private equity firm said on Monday.

San Francisco-based JH Partners, which acquired a 40 percent stake in 2012, sold half of its holding to British buyout firm Lion Capital LLP.

Reuters reported last week that Alex & Ani, which makes charm bracelets, could be valued for as much as $1 billion.

Rhode Island-based Alex and Ani posted revenue of $350 million this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $80 million, sources told Reuters. [ID:nL2N0TP16A]

Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.