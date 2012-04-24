Alexion 1st-quarter beats, raises full-year outlook

(Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its genetic disorder drug Soliris, and it raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $1.65 to $1.75 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.

It expects full-year revenue to be between $1.065 billion and $1.085 billion, up from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion.

Analysts on an average are expecting a full-year profit of $1.74 per share, on revenue of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income was $45.4 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with $26.8 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 45 cents per share.

Revenue rose 47 percent to $244.7 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 39 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $241.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alexion derives all its revenue from Soliris, which treats paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria -- a disorder that can lead to anemia, fatigue, pain and difficulty in breathing.

Soliris is also approved to treat atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome -- a rare genetic disorder that damages vital organs.

Shares of the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company closed at $91.94 on Monday on the Nasdaq.