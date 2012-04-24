FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alexion 1st-quarter beats, raises full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2012 / 11:27 AM / in 5 years

Alexion 1st-quarter beats, raises full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its genetic disorder drug Soliris, and it raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $1.65 to $1.75 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.

It expects full-year revenue to be between $1.065 billion and $1.085 billion, up from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion.

Analysts on an average are expecting a full-year profit of $1.74 per share, on revenue of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income was $45.4 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with $26.8 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 45 cents per share.

Revenue rose 47 percent to $244.7 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 39 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $241.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alexion derives all its revenue from Soliris, which treats paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria -- a disorder that can lead to anemia, fatigue, pain and difficulty in breathing.

Soliris is also approved to treat atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome -- a rare genetic disorder that damages vital organs.

Shares of the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company closed at $91.94 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.