Alexion Pharma revenue forecast allays fears about Soliris' future

(Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN.O) forecast 2017 revenue that will likely quell investor concerns, as the drugmaker looks to steady the ship following the recent exits of its chief executive and chief financial officer.

Shares of the biotech company, which also reported lower-than-expected fourth quarter revenue, were up about 3 percent at $136.30 in premarket trading.

Alexion's flagship drug Soliris has fueled the U.S. drugmaker's growth, but costs a whopping $480,000 per patient per year. With intensifying scrutiny into drug pricing, investors have been fretting over the medicine's growth prospects.

The New Haven, Connecticut-based company on Thursday forecast 2017 revenue of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, below expectations of $3.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alexion's 2017 revenue forecast should reassure investors about the durability of Soliris, Leerink's Geoffrey Porges said.

The company's CEO and CFO resigned in December, amidst speculation that the board had lost confidence in them, a month after Alexion said it was investigating allegations related to sales practices of its costly medicine Soliris.

In January, Alexion revealed that the probe had found no instances of improper revenue recognition, but it did find a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting in some previous quarters.

The company forecast 2017 adjusted Soliris revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion.

This implies Soliris revenue growth of 8 percent at the mid point of the range, which is impressive, Porges added, noting that underlying Soliris growth would be 14 percent.

The company also forecast adjusted earnings of $5.00-$5.25 per share, while analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5.54

"We (and most investors) had anticipated today's reset would provide a source of relief and the early pre-market activity appears to be corroborating that hypothesis," Stifel's Stephen Willey said in a note.

Total quarterly revenue rose 18.5 percent to $831 million, missing estimates of $836.6 million, hurt by lower-than-expected demand for Soliris and a stronger dollar.

Soliris, approved for rare blood disorders paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, generated quarterly sales of $749 million, underwhelming consensus estimates of $756 million, according to Barclays.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.26, edging past estimates by 1 cent.

Alexion, which has raised the size of its share buyback to $1 billion, on Thursday also said it was planning no additional studies on SBC-103, an experimental drug it acquired through its $8.4 billion buyout of Synageva in 2015.