TV's Alex Trebek "up and about" after heart attack

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Alex Trebek, host of television game show “Jeopardy!,” is “up and about” in his hospital room as he recovers from a mild heart attack this past weekend, a spokeswoman for the program’s studio said on Monday.

“Alex is up and about and in good spirits while doctors complete their testing at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute. He has been moved to a regular room today and looks forward to returning home as soon as his doctors give their approval,” Paula Askanas, a spokeswoman for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a statement released on Monday.

Trebek, 71, was admitted into Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles on Saturday and has been undergoing treatment since. He is expected to return to taping a new season of “Jeopardy!” in July.

“Jeopardy!,” a general knowledge quiz, is one of the longest-running game shows on U.S. television, entering its 29th season in July. Trebek was hospitalized for an earlier heart attack in 2007.