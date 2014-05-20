FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alfa's autoparts unit wins 200 million euro Renault-Nissan deal
May 20, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Alfa's autoparts unit wins 200 million euro Renault-Nissan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - The autoparts unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) said on Tuesday it had won a contract worth more than 200 million euros ($274 million) to supply cylinder heads to the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance.

Nemak, which already produces cylinder heads and engine blocks for the Franco-Japanese group in Europe, North America and South America, said production of the parts would begin in 2017 in the Nemak plant in Gyor, Hungary.

The parts would be made for the next generation of four- cylinder diesel engines built for Renault (RENA.PA), its Romanian unit Dacia and Nissan (7201.T), Nemak said in a statement.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
