Alfa Laval margins pressured by flat demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Profitability at Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) slid to a five-year low in the first quarter, hit by a shipbuilding slump which kept its production below capacity, and the engineer warned of flat demand to come.

Alfa’s outlook bucked a more optimistic view for the engineering sector which followed results last week from bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST), seen as a gauge of industrial activity.

The cautious tone from the maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and fluid-handling equipment also chimed with weaker equity markets which were thrust deep into negative territory as data showed the euro zone slump worsening.

“We expect that demand during the second quarter 2012 will be on about the same level as in the first quarter, excluding large orders,” the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortization and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.13 billion crowns ($168.76 million) versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts at 1.20 billion and a year-ago 1.13 billion.

Order bookings were hit hard by an especially sharp slump late last year in shipbuilding, home to many customers in its Marine and Diesel segment.

Alfa Laval’s adjusted EBITA margin hit a new five-year low in the first quarter at 16.5 percent versus an expected 17.7 percent and 17.0 percent in the previous quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Thuresson told a conference call that plant utilization was expected to be somewhat better in the second quarter based on new orders but also sounded a sombre note about Alfa’s ability to return to margins above 20 percent.

NO DOPING

Thuresson said peak margins of 21 or 22 percent, last reached before the global financial crisis struck in late 2008, were achieved against a backdrop of super-charged demand and favorable metal prices.

“We are not affected by this kind of doping today,” he said.

Alfa Laval shares were down 6.1 percent to 134.80 crowns by 1331 GMT compared with a 3.6 percent fall in the Stoxx Europe 600 industrials index .SXNP and a 4.7 percent decline in the Stockholm bourse's blue chip index .OMXS30.

“The problem is that the margin is incredibly weak in the quarter,” said an analyst who asked not to be identified.

“We had been expecting that margins would be weak in the first quarter for among others SKF and Alfa, but even so Alfa was even weaker than we had thought.”

Shipyards are under pressure as customers postpone orders in the face of the euro zone debt crisis, while a glut of ships ordered when the times were good has outpaced freight demand in both dry bulk and the tanker market, slamming ship owners.

“New sales into the shipbuilding industry accounts for about 10 percent of Alfa Laval, so that is where we are going to see a lower level given the order intake to shipyards during 2011 and the first quarter of 2012,” Chief Executive Lars Renstrom said.

“If we look at available statistics we see that this (will last) at least in 2012, and could very well persist into 2013 as well,” he told a news conference.

Alfa Laval said order bookings, bolstered by the acquisition of Danish Aalborg Industries in May last year and several large one-off orders in the quarter, rose to 7.90 billion crowns from

($1=6.6961 Swedish crowns)