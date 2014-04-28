Alfa Laval sees flat demand in second quarter

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Engineering group Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) said uncertainty over the situation in Russia had hit orders in the first quarter and predicted flat demand in the coming quarter after reporting first-quarter sales and underlying profit below expectations.

A sluggish global economy put a damper on new business at the maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and fluid-handling equipment in early 2013, but order intake was at a record level at the end of the year boosted by the energy, food and marine industries.

Alfa had expected demand to be flat or slightly down in the first quarter, but orders fell to 7.47 billion from a record 8.17 billion in the previous three-month period, below the 7.68 billion expected by analysts.

“Fewer large orders is the main explanation to the sequential downturn,” Alfa CEO Lars Renstrom said in a statement. “Equipment’s order intake decreased somewhat partly due to the cold winter in the U.S., but also due to the prevailing uncertainty in Russia.”

Order intake in the marine division - which produces fuel and exhaust cleaning systems - rose from a high level, Alfa said.

The company said it saw flat demand in the second quarter compared to the January-March period. Alfa also saw sales and its core margin come in below expectations in the quarter.

Its shares were down 5.4 percent at 170.40 crowns by 1133

GMT.

Alfa said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, amortization and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.06 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 1.07 billion, undershooting a mean forecast of 1.17 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.