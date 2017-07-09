Tech's market leadership over? Not so fast
NEW YORK Technology shares surrendered their leadership in the U.S. stock market over the past month, but the fast-growing group may soon resume its outperformance and maneuver back into pole position.
ALGIERS Algeria's Tassili Airlines (TA) signed a draft deal on Sunday worth $294 million with U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) for three 737-800 aircraft, Algeria's state news agency APS reported.
The three 155-seat aircraft would be delivered during the second half of 2018, APS said, citing officials.
Tassili Airlines, which is owned by state energy firm Sonatrach, currently has a fleet of 12 planes.
The draft deal was signed by the head of Tassili Airlines, Belkacem Harchaoui, and Boeing's vice-president for Africa and Latin America, Van Rex Gallard.
"The deal was won by Boeing after a national and international tender," APS quoted Harchaoui as saying.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans)
NEW YORK Technology shares surrendered their leadership in the U.S. stock market over the past month, but the fast-growing group may soon resume its outperformance and maneuver back into pole position.
SAO PAULO Brazil's most prominent banking clans could pay between 3.3 billion reais and 3.5 billion reais ($1 billion and $1.1 billion) for a majority stake in Havaianas flip flop maker Alpargatas SA, two people with knowledge of the matter said.