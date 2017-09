Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen at the presidential palace in Algiers December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

PARIS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has been in a French hospital since April, left France on Tuesday to return to Algeria, an airport source said.

“The plane left at 13h29 from the Bourget airport,” the source said, declining to give further details.