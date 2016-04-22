Algeria's Sonatrach awards well contracts to Schlumberger and NOV

The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian state energy company Sonatrach has awarded U.S. oil service firms Schlumberger and National Oilwell Varco contracts for managing well operations, according to a Sonatrach document seen by Reuters.

Schlumberger was awarded a $25 million contract for technical assistance and NOV won a $45 million contract after being pre-selected in 2015 by Sonatrach’s drilling division, the document said.

OPEC member Algeria is trying to draw more foreign investors to help bolster oil and gas production. This has stagnated for years because of reliance on mature fields and a lack of investment in new production.