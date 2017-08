ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's state energy company Sonatrach has awarded Japanese firm JGC Corp. a $1.4 billion contract to boost production at its largest gas field in Hassi Rmel, according to an internal Sonatrach document seen by Reuters.

It was the second contract for JGC in 2016, the first one included boosting output at Algeria's biggest oil field Hassi Messaoud, awarded in March for $339 million.