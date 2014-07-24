France says Air Algerie plane still missing, 'probably' crashed

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday that an Air Algerie flight with more than 100 people on board which disappeared over Mali was still missing, but had probably crashed.

“Despite intensive search efforts no trace of the aircraft has yet been found,” Fabius told journalists in Paris. “The plane probably crashed.”

He added that French Mirage warplanes were scouring the area for the aircraft, which had 51 French nationals on board.