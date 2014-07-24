FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Air Algerie plane still missing, 'probably' crashed
July 24, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

France says Air Algerie plane still missing, 'probably' crashed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday that an Air Algerie flight with more than 100 people on board which disappeared over Mali was still missing, but had probably crashed.

“Despite intensive search efforts no trace of the aircraft has yet been found,” Fabius told journalists in Paris. “The plane probably crashed.”

He added that French Mirage warplanes were scouring the area for the aircraft, which had 51 French nationals on board.

Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur, editing by John Stonestreet

