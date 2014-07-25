FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wreckage of Air Algerie flight found south of Malian town of Gao: state tv
#World News
July 25, 2014

Wreckage of Air Algerie flight found south of Malian town of Gao: state tv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A relative of Lebanese national Manji Hasan holds up his mobile phone displaying a picture of Manji and his children, who the family said were all on board Air Algerie flight AH 5017, in the southern Lebanese village of Hariss July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

DAKAR (Reuters) - The wreckage of an Air Algerie flight carrying 110 passengers and six crewmembers has been found south of the Malian town of Gao close to the border with Burkina Faso, Malian state television said on Thursday.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was due to visit the site of the crash on Friday, state television said.

A foreign diplomat and a local official in the nearby town of Gossi confirmed that the wreckage of flight AH5017, which was flying from Burkina Faso to Algiers, had been found.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako, Joe Bavier in Abidjan and David Lewis in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
