France: Hostage-taking won't stop us from fighting Islamic State
#World News
September 22, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

France: Hostage-taking won't stop us from fighting Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The taking of a French hostage in Algeria will not deter French participation in a U.S.-led coalition of nations against Islamist State militants, who have seized swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria, France’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“We will do everything we can to liberate hostages,” Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters. “But a terrorist group cannot change France’s position.”

A French national was kidnapped in eastern Algeria on Sunday, France’s foreign ministry said, and his kidnappers issued a video threatening to kill him if Paris did not halt its intervention in Iraq in support of a U.S. bombing campaign against Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
