FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irishman among oil-workers kidnapped in Algeria: govt
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

Irishman among oil-workers kidnapped in Algeria: govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irishman was among a group of gas workers kidnapped in Algeria on Wednesday, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Eamon Gilmore said, demanding his immediate release.

Gilmore’s department said the man was an Irish national from Northern Ireland and that the government was in close contact with its international partners to establish what had happened.

“The government stands ready to use all the resources available to us to ensure that our citizen is released as soon as possible,” Gilmore, who is also deputy prime minister, said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.