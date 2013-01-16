Irishman among oil-workers kidnapped in Algeria: govt

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irishman was among a group of gas workers kidnapped in Algeria on Wednesday, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Eamon Gilmore said, demanding his immediate release.

Gilmore’s department said the man was an Irish national from Northern Ireland and that the government was in close contact with its international partners to establish what had happened.

“The government stands ready to use all the resources available to us to ensure that our citizen is released as soon as possible,” Gilmore, who is also deputy prime minister, said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)