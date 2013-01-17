FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan government to hold meeting on Japanese hostages in Algeria: Jiji
January 17, 2013 / 12:57 AM / 5 years ago

Japan government to hold meeting on Japanese hostages in Algeria: Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will hold a strategy meeting on Japanese hostages in Algeria at 0230 GMT, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp. (1963.T) said in a statement that it would not comment the number of its employees kidnapped or the location of the incident.

The company said it was cooperating with the government and related entities to rescue employees detained in Algeria.

Jiji also reported on Wednesday that a source at JGC confirmed that five Japanese nationals had been kidnapped.

JGC is involved in gas production work at Ain Amenas in southern Algeria.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Osamu Tsukimoto

