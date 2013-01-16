FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian among kidnapped in Algeria: newspaper
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Norwegian among kidnapped in Algeria: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian gas worker is among those kidnapped by Islamist militants in Algeria, regional newspaper Bergens Tidende said on Wednesday, quoting the man’s wife.

“I received a phone call from my husband this morning and he said he was kidnapped,” the woman, who was not identified by the paper, was quoted as saying. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry could not confirm the report.

Islamist militants attacked a gas production field in Algeria on Wednesday, kidnapping at least seven foreigners and killing a French national, local and company officials said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.