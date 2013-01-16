FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thirteen Norwegians held in Algeria attack: PM
January 16, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 5 years ago

Thirteen Norwegians held in Algeria attack: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Thirteen Norwegian employees of Norwegian energy firm Statoil are involved in a hostage situation in Algeria after Islamist militants attacked a gas plant partially operated by the firm, Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said.

The 13 employees are believed to be held inside the natural gas facility, Stoltenberg told a news conference on Wednesday.

“We’ve asked the Algerian authorities to put the life and health of the hostages above all,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told the same news conference.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams

