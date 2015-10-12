Algeria closes private TV channel over Islamist's comments

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian authorities closed the offices of a private TV channel on Monday, the Communication Ministry said, days after it broadcast an interview with a former Islamist fighter who criticized President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The ministry had lodged a complaint against the El Watan TV station following the broadcast of comments from Madani Mezrag this month, in which he attacked Bouteflika for barring him from creating a political party.

The channel “operates in an illegal manner and broadcasts subversive content and was detrimental to state symbols”, the Communication Ministry said in a statement.

The channel’s management could not be reached for comment.

Mezrag spent the 1990s in the mountains fighting the military before surrendering in a truce. An estimated 200,000 people died during that decade in a war between Islamists and the army.

All private television channels in Algeria are based abroad and need authorization from the government to start operating in the North African country.