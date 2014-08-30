FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian cargo plane with seven on board crashes in Algeria: ministry
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2014 / 9:24 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian cargo plane with seven on board crashes in Algeria: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A cargo plane with six Ukrainians and one Russian on board crashed in Algeria’s far south early on Saturday, an Algerian transport ministry official said.

The Ukrainian Antonov-12 plane en route to Equatorial Guinea could have crashed for technical reasons, the official said.

It came down at 0240 local time (0140 GMT) after taking off from Algeria’s Tamanrasset airport and three burned bodies were found at the crash site, the official added.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.