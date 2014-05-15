FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria's Bouteflika proposes constitutional amendments, term limits
#World News
May 15, 2014 / 12:04 PM / 3 years ago

Algeria's Bouteflika proposes constitutional amendments, term limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika proposed amending 47 articles of the constitution, including imposing a two-term presidential limit and delegating more authority to the prime minister, a government source said on Thursday.

Bouteflika, 77, promised constitutional reforms after winning an April election to secure five more years in office despite suffering a stroke last year that raised questions over his ability to govern.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by John Stonestreet

