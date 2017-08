ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's presidency has named former housing minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune as the new prime minister, replacing Abdelmalek Sellal in a cabinet reshuffle, APS state news agency reported on Wednesday.

APS and state radio gave no further details on the new cabinet positions, but the shakeup had been expected after this month's legislative elections. The ruling FLN party and its allies kept a majority in that vote.