FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria's Bouteflika returns from Geneva medical trip: state media
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2016 / 2:19 PM / a year ago

Algeria's Bouteflika returns from Geneva medical trip: state media

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 79, has returned to Algiers after a brief visit to Geneva for medical checkups, his latest since a stroke three years ago that has mostly kept him out of the public view.

“The president of the republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, returned to the country on Friday,” the presidency said in a statement on APS state news agency.

Bouteflika, who has governed the North African OPEC state for more than 15 years, left a week ago for “regular medical checkups”, state media said.

He has visited Paris and Geneva several times since the stroke in 2013 that left him in a French hospital for several months.

Since his re-election in 2014 to a fourth term, the veteran of the independence war against France has only been seen in periodic state television images and photographs, usually greeting visiting foreign dignitaries at his palace.

Bouteflika’s illness has prompted speculation about a possible transition from a leader who helped bring the country out of a 1990s war with Islamist fighters and into more economic stability during the times of high oil prices.

He has steadily strengthened his loyalists’ position since 2014 and reduced the Algerian military’s long-running influence in politics by firing generals and revamping the DRS military intelligence agency.

Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.