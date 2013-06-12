FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria president makes first TV appearance since stroke
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 12, 2013 / 5:43 PM / in 4 years

Algeria president makes first TV appearance since stroke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal (R) and Army Chief of Staff General Ahmed Gaid Salah (L) visit Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (C) at a hospital in Paris in this June 11, 2013 handout. REUTERS/APS/Handout via Reuters

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika appeared on state television on Wednesday for the first time since he was rushed to hospital in France on April 27 after a stroke.

Bouteflika, 76, had not been seen in public since. The release of the video and a photograph of the same scene appeared aimed at quelling widespread speculation about his health.

The footage showed the president at a meeting on Tuesday with the prime minister and the army chief of staff at the Institution Nationale des Invalides in Paris. The official APS news agency said the meeting was to discuss Algeria’s political and security situation.

There was no natural audio in the film which was broadcast with a voiceover.

Sitting in a chair, wearing a black coat and smiling to the two officials, a frail-looking Bouteflika moved his right hand as he spoke and took pieces of cake from a plate on a table in front of him.

Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.