Algerian army kills four militants east of Algiers: ministry
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
China takes aim at high-end solar market
April 9, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Algerian army kills four militants east of Algiers: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - The Algerian army has killed four suspected Islamist militants east of the capital Algiers, the defense ministry said on Thursday, in an operation that seized weapons and explosives including a suicide bomb belt.

The operation took place early on Thursday morning in the Boumerdès area, the ministry said in a statement issued via the state APS news agency.

The oil-producing North African state continues to fight elements of Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and also remnants of an al Qaeda splinter group, the Caliphate Soldiers, who have declared allegiance to Islamic State jihadists in Iraq and Syria.

Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
